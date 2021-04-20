Advertisement

South Dakota Discovery Center challenging people to clean up community

Credit: Marine Debris Tracker App The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre is encouraging people to clean up in their communities and track what they find in an app.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Discovery Center is in Pierre and is a place that encourages hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Staff also wants to encourage citizen scientists. So throughout the month of April and into May until the 16th, staff at the Discovery Center is challenging people to clean up their communities. As they clean up, they’re encouraged to track what they found in an app called Marine Debris Tracker.

This effort is in honor of Earth Month and is just a way to get people to gather safely during the pandemic while helping the environment.

The National Geographic Marine Debris Tracker app was developed by a researcher at the University of Georgia, Jenna Jambeck. She said by tracking trash, she and other scientists can understand other problems like water pollution and what led to it.

