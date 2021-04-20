SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- As we track some spotty rain/snow showers through tonight, we’re going to be dealing with some cooler temperatures yet again. Our lows tonight will fall right back into the 20′s. We’ll see more sunshine returning for Wednesday as highs warm up into the mid to upper 40′s.

We may see a few lingering spotty rain/snow showers across the southeastern parts of South Dakota including in and around the Sioux Falls area for Wednesday. We’re not anticipating snowfall accumulations anywhere in the viewing area, but perhaps on grassy surfaces for a brief period of time for some.

By Thursday, we’ll continue to see more sunshine as highs warm up into the upper 50′s. Another cold front will move through that night and into Friday morning bringing with it a chance for some light rainfall for Thursday night and into Friday morning. Clouds will stick around for Friday with highs in the mid 50′s.

The weekend will bring a chance for another round of isolated showers on Sunday with more clouds. Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the lower 50′s and then heading into Sunday we’ll be back in the mid to upper 50′s.

