Strong and Gronowski are finalists for F-C-S honors

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Even though he’s missed some of this spring season because of injury, SDSU’s Pierre Strong is still a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the F-C-S Player of the Year. He leads the team in rushing 453 yards in five games for a Jackrabbit offense that has rushed for 233 yards per contest.

Strong was also on the official watch list for the Walter Payton Award for most of the 2019 season. He ranks 10th in career rushing at SDSU with 2,587 yards.

His teammate Mark Gronowski is also a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the F-C-S. He’s led his team to a 5-1 record both through the air and on the ground and the top seed in the playoffs. We wondered who the Jacks quarterback was going to be before the season started. But the coaches new they had something special right away with Gronowski who had the full support of his teammates. ”Very mature. I think what surprised me the most is the number of our guys who were in his corner. That were coming up to me and the offensive coordinator and asking is Mark going to be our guy. And that was half-way through what we call fall camp. So a lot of people had confidence in him,” says John Stiegelmeier, SDSU Football Coach.

He has averaged 239 yards of total offense per game, completing 76-of-133 passes (57.1 percent) for 1,051 yards and rushing for 383 yards. Gronowski has accounted for 14 touchdowns, throwing for eight scores and running for six more. He topped the 100-yard mark for rushing three times during the regular season.

