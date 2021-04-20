Students, faculty and community members gather for Unity Walk at Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Braving the colder temperatures and occasional wind gusts, a large number of people gathered outside the student center at Northern State for it’s “uNity Walk”.

The walk meant to bring together different groups of people on campus and in the city of Aberdeen to start conversations about equality, diversity, and inclusion. Topic which NSU Sophomore Isaiah Nolan said is a necessary step towards a healthier community.

“Unity is more than us just saying we’re going to change. True unity will take a conscious effort from every population to invoke a positive culture change within our own society.” Nolan said.

NSU Junior Zoe Hardwick said having the walk is a step in the right director towards creating a more inclusive and equal culture at Northern and Aberdeen, something that’s been increasing in conversation since she arrived at campus.

“We’re trying to make a positive impact. We’re trying to make Northern a school that wants to talk about these hard conversations. This year’s been a really big step, since in my freshman year these conversations were never happening. Events like this were never happening.” Hardwick said.

The “uNity Walk” was hosted by the NSU Athletic Council on Community, Culture and Social Justice, as well as the Campus Activities Board. Although the organizers didn’t plan on it, the walk comes as the jury deliberates the murder charges in the Derek Chauvin trial, a catalyst for bringing the walk to a reality.

“The murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, Daunte Wright. The victims of the Atlanta spa shootings, and countless others is something that we as a society cannot simply ignore. With the help of people like yourselves, we hope to create a truly inclusive environment.” Nolan said.

And the walk did draw in numerous students and staff, as well as a few community members. Hardwick said it’s nice seeing a large range of people represented, hopefully making a difference moving forward.

“So it’s really cool seeing not just diversity and inclusion, seeing everyone on campus supporting one another.” Hardwick said.

