Sturgis council discusses Motorcycle Rally open container law

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It has been talked about for years, but never acted upon – allowing open containers of alcohol outside on Main Street Sturgis during the annual Motorcycle Rally.

The topic was discussed at Monday night’s council meeting.

Dakota Radio Group reports city leaders say having open container allowed during the Rally creates a more welcoming environment for visitors. City Manager Daniel Ainslie says it would allow a more relaxed, inviting experience throughout the downtown corridor.

Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said he believe it could establish a new, significant revenue stream for vendors, the city and a new revenue possibility for Sturgis Rally charities.

Ainslie says it would also help solve the problem of rally patrons taking drinks outside bars and dining establishments and being told to get rid of them…

The proposed plan consists of allowing an open container within an approximate area of Main and Lazelle streets. Consumption of either beer or wine would also be restricted to a special event cup. Open container would be allowed for a nine-day period during the rally from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Concerns being raised include increased law enforcement, confusion about what containers are legal to take outside and minors drinking.

The council made no decision last night, but plan on continuing discussion.

