Supreme Court rejects defendant’s appeal in 2015 slaying

Jonathan Klinetobe (file photo)
Jonathan Klinetobe (file photo)(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the life prison sentence given to a man who plotted the slaying of his ex-girlfriend, a 22-year-old Rapid City woman.

Jonathan Klinetobe pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Klinetobe was originally facing the death penalty in connection with the fatal stabbing of Jessica Rehfeld in 2015.

Prosecutors said Klinetobe was upset that Rehfeld broke up with him and convinced two other men to kidnap and kill her. In his appeal, Klinetobe argued the judge who sentenced him abused her discretion and that the life term violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

