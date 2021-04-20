Advertisement

Vermillion School Board discusses major building plan

(WCTV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion School Board is in the early stages of talking about a significant building plan.

Supt. Damon Alvey says they have two aging elementary school buildings, Austin and Jolley, that are nearly 70 years old. He said maintenance on these schools is beginning to add up.

Alvey says they would combine what they have in the new location creating a pre-K through 5th grade school.

Preliminary cost estimate for the project is around $26 million, Alvey told WNAX Radio. He said a bond vote for the project could come as early as this fall.

A public meeting to explain the plan will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Jolley Elementary. Another public meeting will be held May 12 at Austin Elementary.

