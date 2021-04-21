10pm Sportscast Tuesday, April 20th
Jacks, Raiders ready for more football, USD Men’s Swimmers are Summit Champs and baseball highlights
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Missouri Valley is well represented in the FCS football playoffs, Northwestern was ready for NAIA after long layoff, The USD Men’s Swim team wins 1st Summit League title and high school baseball highlights from Harmodon Park.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.