A Little Warmer Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see more clouds in the east and more sunshine out west for our Wednesday. There’s also a slight chance we could see some spotty rain and snow showers later today in the east. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the east to the low 50s out west. The wind shouldn’t be too bad today, either.

Overnight, any showers will end and we’ll see clouds break. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s. Thursday is looking nicer! It will be mostly sunny across the region with highs in the upper 50s for most, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some low 60s out there. Friday is looking pretty similar with just a few more clouds around.

We’re going to cool off for the beginning of the weekend. High temperatures will drop to right around 50 for most of us. Temperatures will warm up a bit for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s, but we’ll bring in a slight chance of a few showers. Monday is still looking fantastic! Highs will be right around 70 across the region! There’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s, but it looks like we’ll cool off again after that.

