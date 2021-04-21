Advertisement

Delta 8 can be an alternative for medical marijuana

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical marijuana is expected to be legal in South Dakota on July 1.

Currently, there is a legal alternative in South Dakota, that produces a similar effect to medical marijuana. Delta 8 THC is a cannabis compound like Delta 9 THC, which is the main chemical found in marijuana products.

“Delta 8 is extracted Hemp rather than marijuana, so all of our Delta 8 products are hemp-derived products,” said Matt Yde, owner of Your CBD Store Sioux Falls.

Hemp is a cannabis plant, like marijuana. but hemp was removed from the United States Controlled Substance Act, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. More studies have been done on hemp and Delta 8 THC since the 2018 bill.

“Delta 8 is newer for sure, and I think that’s what makes it interesting because they probably didn’t realize you can get all this Delta 8 THC in hemp and as the industry is growing, they are finding all these great effects from it,” said Yde.

Delta 8 will create many of the same effects as marijuana, but it isn’t as potent. While Delta 9 THC affects both the body and the mind, Delta 8 THC works differently.

“Delta 8 has two different chemical bonds than it does with Delta 9, gives you more of a body and mind high, you might feel more psychoactive effects, be more paranoid, things like that, where Delta 8 doesn’t give you that mind high, it is very specific to your body,” said Ashley Liesinger, Reginal Manager of Your CBD Store Sioux Falls.

Delta 8 products are being sold right now in the Sioux Falls area, coming in the form of edibles, smoking options, and oral sprays. With delta 8 being such a new product, check with your doctor before use and know everything inside the product.

“The most important thing when it comes to CBD, delta 8 or any products just like always in the industry is lab testing because a lot of companies don’t have thorough lab testing on their CBD or their delta 8,” said Yde. “If it doesn’t have that accessible on the label it’s probably a product you don’t want to use.”

Research is still being done into Delta 8 and its effects. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office told me people who use or are considering using Delta 8 products, should do so responsibly.

