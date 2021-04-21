Advertisement

Getting your home ready for severe weather

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Dakota and ACE Hardware is sharing some tips on getting your home prepared for severe weather.

”It’s so so important, I can’t stress enough how important it is to get yourself a weather radio, they don’t cost much. They’re probably one of the best investments you make this time of year. Especially at night, when the storms hit at night people are very unaware of them. A few years ago when those three tornados hit our town, we were not ready.” Ann said. ”I was laying bed watching TV and it sounded like a freight train going over the house. So I got up and dashed into my closet, it felt like the roof was going to come off.” said Julie Mericle on September 10, 2019.

It’s also important to get the inside of your house severe weather-ready, especially if the power goes out.

”I can’t stress how important it is to have a working sump pump. It’s good to have a working generator too. Again make sure you check with your electric company on the proper one to get. And to make sure that everything is working right, because if your power goes, so does your pump. That’s why we recommend generators,” said Ann.

And do a check around the outside of your house.

”When I say outside, I’m talking about like your gutters and your downspouts. It’s important to make sure your gutters are clean, it’s important to make sure that your gutter’s downspouts are cleaned also. You want to make sure that you drain the water away from your house. Make sure that you also check your branches, your fences, your tables, your grills. That is outside on your lawn, that in high winds, can be a launching apparatus,” said Ann.

All good tips, that will help, when severe weather hits.

First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Phil Schrek along with Meteorologists Tyler Roney, Aaron Doudna, and Austin Haskins are sharing how to prepare for severe weather season in our First Alert Severe Weather Special Report. Watch the special report on Dakota News Now at 9:30 pm on FOX Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Wild Wings' former location on N. West Ave. in Sioux Falls.
Buffalo Wild Wings near Premier Center in Sioux Falls will not reopen
Victim of fatal bow hunting accident identified
A woman was injured after falling over 40 feet and getting knocked unconscious at Palisades...
Sioux Falls woman speaks out after being rescued from Palisades State Park
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
LIVE: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Severe Weather Special Report
First Alert Weather: Severe Weather Special Report
Summer is just around the corner and registration is opening up for camps across the Sioux...
Camp registrations opening up, what to expect this summer
A total of $500,00 will be given out by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks as part of it’s...
Nest predator bounty program underway in South Dakota
FILE - In this May 9, 2015, file photo, workers unload pipes in Worthing, S.D., for the Dakota...
Pipeline owner: Shutdown would cause dire financial effects