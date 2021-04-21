Getting your home ready for severe weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Dakota and ACE Hardware is sharing some tips on getting your home prepared for severe weather.

”It’s so so important, I can’t stress enough how important it is to get yourself a weather radio, they don’t cost much. They’re probably one of the best investments you make this time of year. Especially at night, when the storms hit at night people are very unaware of them. A few years ago when those three tornados hit our town, we were not ready.” Ann said. ”I was laying bed watching TV and it sounded like a freight train going over the house. So I got up and dashed into my closet, it felt like the roof was going to come off.” said Julie Mericle on September 10, 2019.

It’s also important to get the inside of your house severe weather-ready, especially if the power goes out.

”I can’t stress how important it is to have a working sump pump. It’s good to have a working generator too. Again make sure you check with your electric company on the proper one to get. And to make sure that everything is working right, because if your power goes, so does your pump. That’s why we recommend generators,” said Ann.

And do a check around the outside of your house.

”When I say outside, I’m talking about like your gutters and your downspouts. It’s important to make sure your gutters are clean, it’s important to make sure that your gutter’s downspouts are cleaned also. You want to make sure that you drain the water away from your house. Make sure that you also check your branches, your fences, your tables, your grills. That is outside on your lawn, that in high winds, can be a launching apparatus,” said Ann.

All good tips, that will help, when severe weather hits.

First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Phil Schrek along with Meteorologists Tyler Roney, Aaron Doudna, and Austin Haskins are sharing how to prepare for severe weather season in our First Alert Severe Weather Special Report. Watch the special report on Dakota News Now at 9:30 pm on FOX Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.