Advertisement

High School Baseball Recap

Busy night on the diamonds
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There were a pair of doubleheaders in high school baseball at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. The Brandon Valley Lynx took on Washington while Roosevelt played Mitchell.

Washington edged the Lynx as Garren Heinert knocked in Bronson Moet with the winning run as the Warriors won 3-2. And Roosevelt cruised past the Kernels. Jamie Legg’s bases-clearing triple ended the 12-1 Riders win.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Wild Wings' former location on N. West Ave. in Sioux Falls.
Buffalo Wild Wings near Premier Center in Sioux Falls will not reopen
Victim of fatal bow hunting accident identified
A woman was injured after falling over 40 feet and getting knocked unconscious at Palisades...
Sioux Falls woman speaks out after being rescued from Palisades State Park
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Sportscast
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, April 20th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, April 20th
Washington and Roosevelt are victorious on the baseball diamond Tuesday
SDSU Football
Jacks happy that Missouri Valley is well represented in FCS Playoffs