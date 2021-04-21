High School Baseball Recap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There were a pair of doubleheaders in high school baseball at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. The Brandon Valley Lynx took on Washington while Roosevelt played Mitchell.

Washington edged the Lynx as Garren Heinert knocked in Bronson Moet with the winning run as the Warriors won 3-2. And Roosevelt cruised past the Kernels. Jamie Legg’s bases-clearing triple ended the 12-1 Riders win.

