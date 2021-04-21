Jacks happy that Missouri Valley is well represented in FCS Playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team is the #1 seed in the F-C-S playoffs that begin on Saturday. And that means they get to play 3 games in Brookings before the championship in Frisco, Texas if they keep winning.

It all starts this Saturday at 2:00 when the Jacks take on Bob Cousy’s school from Worcester, MA. State is playing great football, especially when you consider the 3 week break before the big win in Fargo to clinch the Missouri Valley Conference automatic bid. Although the league still got 5 of the 16 teams in the playoffs which is amazing.

And that means the Jacks are very ready for post season play after such a challenging schedule in the nation’s toughest F-C-S conference.

John Stiegelmeier, SDSU Football Coach says, ”With 16 teams and 5 of us in, it really says that the respect that the nation has for the Missouri Valley Football Conference and that’s really cool and we should all be proud of that. Even the schools that don’t make it should all be proud of the reputation of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.”

Eagan Lickiss, Senior Offensive Lineman says, ”They come to practice every day with their hard hats on. They show up ready to work with a tremendous attitude. Everybody is positive, we know what we can do. I feel like we’ve earned it but I’m excited to see where the team is going to take it.”

The Jacks only loss was at North Dakota and that blowout at Southern Illinois was perhaps the most impressive win of the season when you consider that the Salukis had dominated North Dakota State. But the win at Fargo last Saturday was certainly the sweetest. They hope to carry that momentum into the post season.

