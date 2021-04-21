Advertisement

Northwestern football team was very ready for NAIA playoff game

Red Raiders were prepared despite the long layoff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Red Raiders of Northwestern got some revenge against Dickinson State Saturday when they beat the Blue Hawks 31-7 to advance to the quarter-finals in the NAIA playoffs.

Matt McCarty felt his guys were very ready despite the long lay-off from November when they took the field for real on Saturday in Orange City after having some excellent practices. ”I think it heightened the focus of guys knowing their off-season workouts and these practices knowing that there was a playoff game and a chance to compete for a national championship down the road in April. I think it’s really heightened the focus, we’ve got great energy and out guys have done a really good job of preparing and making the most of each practice.”

This team has a ton of playoff experience which helps and especially with senior Tyson Kooima at the helm. He accounted for a trio of scores in Saturday’s win. Now they must travel to Des Moines to play the team that beat Dordt 38-10.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Wild Wings' former location on N. West Ave. in Sioux Falls.
Buffalo Wild Wings near Premier Center in Sioux Falls will not reopen
Victim of fatal bow hunting accident identified
A woman was injured after falling over 40 feet and getting knocked unconscious at Palisades...
Sioux Falls woman speaks out after being rescued from Palisades State Park
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

HS Baseball
High School Baseball Recap
Sportscast
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, April 20th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, April 20th
Washington and Roosevelt are victorious on the baseball diamond Tuesday
SDSU Football
Jacks happy that Missouri Valley is well represented in FCS Playoffs