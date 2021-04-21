Northwestern football team was very ready for NAIA playoff game

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Red Raiders of Northwestern got some revenge against Dickinson State Saturday when they beat the Blue Hawks 31-7 to advance to the quarter-finals in the NAIA playoffs.

Matt McCarty felt his guys were very ready despite the long lay-off from November when they took the field for real on Saturday in Orange City after having some excellent practices. ”I think it heightened the focus of guys knowing their off-season workouts and these practices knowing that there was a playoff game and a chance to compete for a national championship down the road in April. I think it’s really heightened the focus, we’ve got great energy and out guys have done a really good job of preparing and making the most of each practice.”

This team has a ton of playoff experience which helps and especially with senior Tyson Kooima at the helm. He accounted for a trio of scores in Saturday’s win. Now they must travel to Des Moines to play the team that beat Dordt 38-10.

