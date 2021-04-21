South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There have been lots of reactions to Tuesday’s verdict, but there’s one especially close to home and close to George Floyd.

Selwyn Jones, who is Floyd’s uncle and a South Dakota resident, spoke about what Tuesday meant to him and how the last year has been.

Jones currently lives in Gettysburg and talked about a number of things from over the last year.

He said Tuesday was a moment of change that he never thought he’d see happen.

He also said to not think of Tuesday as a ‘win’ let’s think of it as a turning point.

And that his work is not over.

He’s met a lot impactful people over the last year, and they will continue to meet and exercise change, respect, honor and empathy.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.