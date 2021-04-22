Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Latest updates Coronavirus testing, vaccines and lessons learned

By Beth Warden
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As conditions change with the pandemic, new questions emerge. In this question and answer series, we get the latest from Avera Medical Group Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Post.

Q: A new COVID-19 at-home test was announced earlier this week. It is an antibody test, rather than the PCR test performed at Avera. What are your thoughts?

A: The at-home antibody test is something we’re watching closely. I did touch base with our specialists and lab technologists as well, and they are still looking at the specifics of the accuracy of this test, I think what’s important is that should you do it, if you do have positive antibody testing, just don’t let it be a false reassurance that you can not have reinfection. And it still underscores the point that it’s really important to still get vaccinated, to help boost some baseline immunity you may have to still hopefully, position yourself that’s to fight off infection or passionate possible COVID infection on to others.

Q: Those 80 plus certainly have been hit the hardest with a Coronavirus about 5,200 positive cases and about 1,000 deaths, for someone in that 80 plus category that has chosen not to vaccinate, what advice would you have?

A: I would urge them to, consider why it is that they don’t want to get vaccinated and if they would consider moving forward with it as they have proven to be safe. I think when you’re in that age category, just being very honest with yourself of the risk if you would get a COVID infection and not just for yourself, also for hopefully a spouse that you may be with and your family members as well.

Q: And we’ve all learned lessons during the pandemic, I’m wondering if you can share with us some of the lessons learned from your perspective?

A: Two things come to mind. One is, always remember that you made the best decision with what you knew at the time. So I think as we look back at the last year, so many guidelines have changed recommendations have changed and that can seem confusing. And then being very open-minded to be adaptable and change your mind as more information becomes available. Secondly, I think this has been a very divisive year, so I think it’s so important that we listen to others, to try to understand their point of view, and give grace to others as well to live through this how they best feel comfortable with. Because in the end what we want is united families, united communities, as we hopefully come through and beyond this pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem (R) South Dakota
Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota
Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man scammed out of $8,000 in fake jewelry scheme

Latest News

The activity director is creating a unique experience for residents living at Good Samaritan...
Creating a special experience for Good Samaritan Society residents in Holstein, IA
“It creeps up on you so slowly, the symptoms just become part of your life you don’t you just...
Avera Medical Minute: Hecla woman describes how a Heart Smart screening could have prevented her heart attack
Own was in ICU for five days, diagnosed with MIS-C or Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in...
Avera Medical Minute: Parents send thank you letter to nurse who helped save son’s life
We work with our Avera cancer patients not only here in Sioux Falls at the Prairie Center, but...
Avera Medical Minute: Avera Race Against Cancer expands throughout region