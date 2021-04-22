Advertisement

Jimmy’s Pizza continues creativity

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the cereal pizza first debuted, it seemed like a breakfast bowl spilled onto the dough. It made an impression on the Aberdeen community and curiosity got the best of a lot of people. Almost two months later, Michelle and Nick Schaunaman have gained a lot of traction for the unique pie. It is a dessert pizza with Fruity Pebbles, Captain Crunch berries, and a special cream cheese mix before going in the oven. If that was not enough, some vanilla drizzle is added as a final touch. The pop-up pizza is one of a few that customers have to be aware of if they want to give it a try. April 22 - April 25 will be a chance to try the cereal pizza. The Schaunamans say to keep up with them on social media to stay on top of their specials.

