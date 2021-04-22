Jimmy’s Pizza continues creativity

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the cereal pizza first debuted, it seemed like a breakfast bowl spilled onto the dough. It made an impression on the Aberdeen community and curiosity got the best of a lot of people. Almost two months later, Michelle and Nick Schaunaman have gained a lot of traction for the unique pie. It is a dessert pizza with Fruity Pebbles, Captain Crunch berries, and a special cream cheese mix before going in the oven. If that was not enough, some vanilla drizzle is added as a final touch. The pop-up pizza is one of a few that customers have to be aware of if they want to give it a try. April 22 - April 25 will be a chance to try the cereal pizza. The Schaunamans say to keep up with them on social media to stay on top of their specials.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.