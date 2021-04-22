Local businesses take part in Earth Day activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People all over the globe are taking time to do good for the environment on Earth Day, including several Sioux Falls area businesses.

Four years ago, SDN Communications adopted a three-mile stretch of highway and has made an effort to clean it twice a year.

“It’s great to be able to get out here on this blue sunshiny day, we’re lucky the weather is cooperating with us to do things that take care of the environment,” Nikki Gronli said, the Marketing specialist for SDN Communications.

Shop Dog Boutique offered free succulents to guests that spend $75 as well as offering a waste bag dispenser to customers that spend $25.

“It’s important to have an option that is bio-degradable,” Kelsi Bell said, a manager at Shop Dog Boutique.

Elegant Mommy in Sioux Falls hosted an event allowing kids to create crafts using recycled goods.

“It’s definitely important to educate our children because this is the world that they’re going to grow up in and we want them to be conscious of what they’re doing and how they’re taking care of our earth,” Lindsey Auch said, the co-owner of Elegant Mommy.

Schulte Subaru also takes pride in its green initiatives.

“It’s one of the only manufacturers I’ve ever been around that has zero landfills. You throw away more garbage at your house in a week than they throw away all year,” Mike Schulte said, the co-owner of Schulte Subaru.

Each of these businesses that participated in Earth Day activities believes keeping our planet clean should be focused on year-round.

