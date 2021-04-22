New prevention services available for Northern State students

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A focus on mental health has been made more prominent since the beginning of the pandemic last year. In response to that, Northern State is looking to dedicate a new service aimed at addressing those issues.

NSU’s Prevention Services is a spin-off from it’s counseling center, as a goal of it’s Student Affairs Strategic Action Plan. The service is accredited and funded by the Department of Social Services, aimed at taking a more hands-on approach to issues facing students today.

Under that action plan, Prevention Services Coordinator Erin Olson said the university is looking to be more proactive about mental heath.

“One of the aspects under that was looking at our prevention services, and how we’re able to boost those into campus and across the community as well.” Olson said.

As a spin-off from the university’s counseling service, it focuses on addressing and educating students on topics like sexual assault prevention, suicide prevention, and substance abuse. Olson said having these services in a new department offers more focus on those topics, as well as create a name on campus that students can turn to.

“And I think also on a statewide basis we’ve realized how important prevention is. Starting in schools, colleges in our community.”

The service will be aiding in a more broad look at mental health on campus. And Olson said that prevention services like this are becoming more important to help ease counseling services as well, and makes efficient work of the funding they’re given.

“For every dollar spent on prevention, it saves 10 dollars in treatment. So looking at that aspect, it’s so important to be able to have that education out there.” Olson said.

NSU Prevention Services and it’s Counseling Center will be working close together in a more concentrated effort towards mental health on campus. More information about counseling can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.