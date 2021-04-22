Advertisement

Super pink moon is coming Monday night

By Ed Payne
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The first super moon of 2021 is coming on Monday.

Traditionally known as the pink moon, it will peak at 11:32 p.m. EDT, according to NASA.

Earth’s nearest neighbor will look full the night before and night after Monday night’s peak in North America.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

There will also be a super moon next month on May 26.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee.

A super moon occurs when a full moon phase aligns with perigee, or the point at which the Moon...
A super moon occurs when a full moon phase aligns with perigee, or the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth.(Source: NASA)

That means the moon is going to look extra big and bright – up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micro moon, or when a full moon is farthest away from Earth, NASA says.

Despite its name, the pink moon won’t be that color at all.

“April’s full Moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulate – commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox – which also went by the name ‘moss pink,’” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Because of that, it’s now known as the pink moon.

A micro moon is a full moon that happens when it is farthest away in its orbit from Earth. It...
A micro moon is a full moon that happens when it is farthest away in its orbit from Earth. It will look smaller than most other full moons and a bit dimmer.(Source: NASA)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem (R) South Dakota
Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota
Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man scammed out of $8,000 in fake jewelry scheme

Latest News

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, center, attends a memorial service at the monument to...
Biden to recognize atrocities against Armenians as genocide
The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost more than 260 miles (420...
Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival
The SpaceX capsule with four NASA astronauts aboard docks with International Space Station....
Astronauts aboard SpaceX capsule welcomed on ISS
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
From scarcity to abundance: US faces calls to share vaccines
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center