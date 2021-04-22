Tracking Rain Showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our up and down weather pattern continues as we started the day with sunshine today, many will end the day with clouds and even some rain. Rainfall will stick around through tonight and into early Friday morning which will result in some minor accumulations of around a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. We may see some locations pick up slightly higher totals than that, but these won’t be heavy rain producing showers.

Clouds will stick around for Friday as our highs remain in the mid 50′s. A cold front will move through Friday night which will bring a chance for a light rain/snow mix. There won’t be a lot of moisture to work with, so this isn’t expected to produce much of anything for precipitation. We’ll see some more sunshine on Saturday with highs only getting into the lower 50′s.

Another round of precipitation is on the way late Saturday night and into Sunday morning and due to the colder temperatures a rain/snow mix is likely and we may see some minor snowfall accumulations especially in northeastern South Dakota. It would melt right away by Sunday afternoon similar to what some of us saw the other day. We’ll get back to the upper 50′s and lower to mid 60′s by Sunday afternoon with sunshine.

Chances for showers and even some thunderstorms arrive early next week and boost our highs into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s before cooling down to the 50′s by the middle of next week with more rain chances once more.

