1 new COVID-19 death, 199 new cases reported in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported nearly 200 new coronavirus cases Friday, though active cases remained relatively flat.

The Department of Health reported 199 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total known case count to 121,850. However, active cases rose by only two to 1,955. This comes after the number of active cases declined by around 500 over the past two weeks.

Officials reported one additional death, bringing the state’s total to 1,957. The latest victim was a Minnehaha County man over the age of 80.

Current hospitalizations rose by nine to 116.

Health officials say 53.5% of South Dakotans over the age of 16 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 41.7% are fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 557,307 vaccine doses.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.