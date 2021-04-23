Advertisement

1 new COVID-19 death, 199 new cases reported in South Dakota Friday

A South Dakota health care professional administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot (file photo)
A South Dakota health care professional administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot (file photo)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported nearly 200 new coronavirus cases Friday, though active cases remained relatively flat.

The Department of Health reported 199 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total known case count to 121,850. However, active cases rose by only two to 1,955. This comes after the number of active cases declined by around 500 over the past two weeks.

Officials reported one additional death, bringing the state’s total to 1,957. The latest victim was a Minnehaha County man over the age of 80.

Current hospitalizations rose by nine to 116.

Health officials say 53.5% of South Dakotans over the age of 16 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 41.7% are fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 557,307 vaccine doses.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem (R) South Dakota
Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota
Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man scammed out of $8,000 in fake jewelry scheme

Latest News

The Link Community Triage Center
The Link gives first look at Sioux Falls’ new Community Triage Center
First look at the Link community triage center
The Link community triage center first look
Willete Capers is the head of the program and says she is excited but a bit surprised to...
Augustana University wins national award for diversity program
The Brookings County Museum will be holding a ‘Gigantic Yard Sale.’
‘Gigantic Yard Sale’ repurposes Brookings County Museum items
South Dakota sees large number of superintendent job openings
South Dakota sees a large number of superintendent job openings potentially due to COVID-19