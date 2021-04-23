Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Thursday, April 22nd

Softball, Baseball, Football, Tennis and Hockey highlights and stories
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Top-ranked Augustana’s softball team announced renovations on Bowden Field before splitting a doubleheader at Sherman Park against USF, Roosevelt edged Washington in baseball, the Aberdeen Wings rallied for a big win. Marc Kurtz talks about his Augie women’s tennis team and preview of playoff football games for SDSU and Northwestern.

