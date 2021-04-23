4 South Dakota schools awarded Workforce Education Grants

(Dakota News Now) - Four schools have received South Dakota Workforce Education grants totaling over $690,000, officials announced Friday.

The Brookings, Edmunds Central, Mitchell, and Rosholt school districts all received grants to develop projects aimed at helping students learn skills needed in the South Dakota workforce, according to the Department of Education.

Brookings School District will receive $204,000 for industry-grade robotics and mechatronics equipment for its manufacturing program. Edmunds Central will receive $142,454 for an agriculture innovation lab and curriculum development. Mitchell will receive $118,791 for updated technology in its automobile technology program. Rosholt will receive $225,000 to build a CTE facility to house welding and automotive technology programs.

In 2013, the South Dakota Legislature established the Workforce Education Fund. Part of that fund was designated to provide grants for career and technical education programs in secondary schools.

