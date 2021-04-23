Advertisement

60.5 Move Expo debuts with Sioux Falls Skedaddle

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skedaddle begins Saturday, April 24 with 60.5 Move Expo in Downtown Sioux Falls near Fawick Park. It provides an opportunity for the community to come together and move for 60 and a half minutes (60.5) with activities and workouts led throughout the day. A family fit zone for kids and families will also be present along with vendors and wellness experts. The Sioux Falls Skedaddle will take place Sunday, April 25.

