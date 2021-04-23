Augie and USF split softball doubleheader at Sherman Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked team in Division announced an exciting renovation to Bowden Field earlier in the day that will be ready for the 2022 season. The complete renovation will be the first for Bowden Field (built in 1990), home of the 2019 and 1991 National Champion softball teams. Among the highlights, the stadium will feature suites, a plaza, chairback seating and a full turf field. In addition, the stadium, which will be built on its current site, will be slightly re-positioned to allow for an expansive grandstand.

Game One: Augustana 4, Sioux Falls 3, 9 inningsThe Vikings jumped out to a 2-0 lead after three and a half innings but saw a solo home run pull the Cougars within a run at 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth. After the Vikings regained the lead at 3-1, the Cougars tallied a two-run seventh inning to send it to extras where Abby Lien provided what would be the game-winning hit to score Gracey Brink. The 1-0 lead came in the third inning as Abbie Lund scored on a Torri Chute single through the right side. To make it 2-0, Mary Pardo singled up the middle to score Kennedy Buckman in the fourth frame USF got a run back on a Cassie Van Beek home run in the bottom of the fourth. An Abbie Lien single into left field scored Chute to give AU a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning. It was the bottom of the seventh that saw USF mount a comeback and knot things up at 3-3 on a Van Beek single. Pushing extra innings for just the third time this year, the Vikings prevailed as Lien drove in the game-winning run. She pushed 1-0 pitch into a single to center field scoring Gracey Brink. Brink reached base on a walk and stole second before scoring on Lien’s single. Chute tallied a 4-for-5 game while Lien was 3-for 5 to lead the Viking offense. Amber Elliott picked up the win for AU, her 15th of the season. Ashley Mickschl started the game and pitched six innings, giving up just a single run while striking out three.

Recap Courtesy Augustana Athletics

Game 2 – USF 2 No. 1 Augustana 1 In earning the win over top-ranked Augustana in game two, USF used the stellar work in the circle by Hanna Cress (7-8) who won her seventh game this season, and the clutch hitting of Damaris Cuevas.Cress scattered nine hits across seven innings but allowed just one earned run. She had five strikeouts and walked just one hitter in throwing her eighth complete game in 13 starts. She also increased her season total to 87 strikeouts on the year. The biggest challenge for Cress was in the fifth when the Vikings loaded the bases. However, she forced Delaney Young to fly out to Klassen in left field.As for Cuevas, she had two hits in game two with her second home run of the season in the fourth inning. As a result, she raised her batting average to .462 and now has 16 RBI and a slugging mark of .641. Klassen also had two hits in game two while Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag had a hit and run scored. Amber Elliott (15-2) took the loss for Augustana as she allowed four hits and two runs with a strikeout. Olivia Hazelbaker finished with two innings of one-hit relief for the Vikings.

Recap Courtesy USF Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.