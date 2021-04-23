Augie women’s tennis rolls into NSIC Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana women’s tennis team is on quite a roll. When they take the court tomorrow at Match Pointe in Sioux Falls as the 21st ranked team in Division II, they will have won 128 straight NSIC dual matches and 11 straight conference titles.

The winner of the tournament will advance to region play and the winner of that makes the Elite 8. And Marc Kurtz is pumped about this year’s team. They are very solid from top to bottom which is key to success as such a high level. “We have a really good freshman class this year, three new girls that play in our top four positions. And so the depth of this team is very strong. Like I’ve said before, you know, a win at number six is the same as a win at number one so with a deep team we’ve had a good year so far.”

The Vikings play Bemidji State at 2:00 in the first round of the NSIC Tournament at Match Pointe in Sioux Falls on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.