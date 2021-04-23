Advertisement

Augie women’s tennis rolls into NSIC Tournament

Vikings have amazing streaks going
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana women’s tennis team is on quite a roll. When they take the court tomorrow at Match Pointe in Sioux Falls as the 21st ranked team in Division II, they will have won 128 straight NSIC dual matches and 11 straight conference titles.

The winner of the tournament will advance to region play and the winner of that makes the Elite 8. And Marc Kurtz is pumped about this year’s team. They are very solid from top to bottom which is key to success as such a high level. “We have a really good freshman class this year, three new girls that play in our top four positions. And so the depth of this team is very strong. Like I’ve said before, you know, a win at number six is the same as a win at number one so with a deep team we’ve had a good year so far.”

The Vikings play Bemidji State at 2:00 in the first round of the NSIC Tournament at Match Pointe in Sioux Falls on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem (R) South Dakota
Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota
Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man scammed out of $8,000 in fake jewelry scheme

Latest News

Picture from 2021 spring football season
Gronowski Rewards Teammates Faith With Fantastic Freshman Season
Defeats Huron 12-2
Harrisburg Dominates Battle Of The Tigers By Sweeping Huron
Win at Bismarck 7-1
Wings Score Seven Goals For Second Straight Night In Win At Bismarck
Jacks beat NDSU 3-2
Walkoff Single Gives SDSU Split Of Doubleheader With NDSU
NSIC Tournament
Augustana Tennis Rolls To Quarterfinal Win In NSIC Tournament