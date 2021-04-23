Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two of South Dakota’s largest religious groups are calling on Governor Kristi Noem to accept migrant children being relocated from the U.S. southern border into South Dakota.

In a joint letter to the Governor released Thursday, the South Dakota Synod and Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota expressed concern about Noem’s refusal to welcome migrant children into the state.

The letter says it’s every Christian’s duty to “love God and neighbor above else.”

The Bishops also urged the governor to “engage in healthy public discourse.”

The letter goes on to say that accepting migrant children into South Dakota will help “ease the burdens at the border.”

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced intent to potentially relocate migrant children at the border.

Noem responded in a statement and video, saying the state won’t be accepting illegal immigrants on her watch.

“If you are trying to enter our country illegally, call me when you’re an American,” she said in the April 14th video posted to her social media pages. “Elections have consequences and President Biden has made America less safe that’s why I’m taking this action to protect all of South Dakota.”

The Bishops say that Noem’s “harsh rebuke” of the President’s proposal to relocate migrant children is “not congruent with Christ’s commandments or his public conduct in which Christians are called to follow.”

The letter ends with a bible verse saying in part, “when an alien resides with you in your land, you shall not oppress the alien.”

The full letter can be found here.

Dakota News Now reached out to the Governor’s office and did not hear back for comment at the time this story was published.

