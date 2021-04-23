Advertisement

Driver killed in 1-car crash near Whitewood in western South Dakota

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWOOD, S.D. (AP) - A 49-year-old woman has in a one-vehicle crash east of Whitewood in western South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2002 Mercury Sable was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday when the vehicle left the road and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem (R) South Dakota
Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota
Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man scammed out of $8,000 in fake jewelry scheme

Latest News

The Link Community Triage Center
The Link gives first look at Sioux Falls’ new Community Triage Center
First look at the Link community triage center
The Link community triage center first look
Willete Capers is the head of the program and says she is excited but a bit surprised to...
Augustana University wins national award for diversity program
The Brookings County Museum will be holding a ‘Gigantic Yard Sale.’
‘Gigantic Yard Sale’ repurposes Brookings County Museum items
South Dakota sees large number of superintendent job openings
South Dakota sees a large number of superintendent job openings potentially due to COVID-19