Entrepreneurs compete for a chance to win start-up funds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Entrepreneurs from across the state will soon be in Sioux Falls for the next stage of the Governor’s Giant Vision Competition.

The competition is an opportunity for aspiring businessmen and women to win startup money and springboard their creative products. It’s split into two categories, one for those still in school, and another for those who are not, like Kirstie Gildemeister.

Gildemeister and her business partner have engineered a process to cost-effectively capture natural energy for personal use.

“One way to utilize our product is, basically, capture that solar (energy), convert it into hydrogen, so then you have this auxiliary source of power if your batteries run low,” Gildemeister said.

The invention is inspired by a tiny house that Gildemeister’s partner built with her husband, lacking the ability to store power.

“We’re working to produce this in a new way that also reduces the cost and has better physical properties as well,” Gildemeister said.

The student side of the competition also features unique ideas, such as LAFDR. It’s a dating app designed to match up people by using funny images, called memes, rather than photos of the user.

“Looking at pictures of people, you don’t always get the best impression of them. But with memes, you get to see a little bit more of their humorous side, so it might allow for that initial connection,” Morgan Vagts, a student competitor with the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, said.

The first prize for the business competition is $20,000, and for the student competition, it’s $5,000.

“That would just help further us along, just further us along down the road,” Gildemeister said.

Vagts says if her concept, LAFDR, wins it’ll make a big difference in the app’s development.

“If we won the $5,000, we would put all of that back into developing the iOS app, which is supposed to come out next August, so we would be working on that all summer,” Vagts said.

You can check out the Governor’s Giant Vision Competition Wednesday, April 28 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The display area in Exhibit Hall 1 will be open to the public from 10 am until noon.

