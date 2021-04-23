Faulkton Foundation “Chase the Ace” ending Wednesday night

FAULKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For months, the Faulkton Area Foundation has been closing in on their fundraising goal of $200,000, to begin giving grants to the community. But since their “Chase the Ace” fundraiser gained national interest, it’s been almost overwhelming.

“The work load has just become more than we can handle, and more than we can ask our volunteers to give any more time than they’ve given.” said Faulkton Area Foundation President Troy Hadrick.

With 13 cards left to draw, the board has decided to end the fundraiser early and commit to one last drawing Wednesday night. Tickets will be drawn until someone finds the ace of spades and splits the total pot with the board, estimated to reach $1.5 million before next week.

“We came up with a, what we think is a pretty fun way to end it.” said Troy Hadrick.

Hadrick said it’s taken an army of volunteers to keep up with online and phone orders, going through over 300,000 tickets, a total of 11,000 sheets of paper, through the fundraiser so far. But they’ve had the backing of the community.

“It’s a blessing to live in a small community like ours, because when you need help, they’re right there responding to help you out. We put in a lot of hours.” said volunteer Marilyn Hadrick.

The board has far surpassed their fundraising goal to start getting money back into the community. And even though this fundraiser has been almost another full-time job for many, the benefits it will give back to the area over the coming years is priceless.

“We were able to give out our first grants finally here this month, and it was exciting to see already the impact that it’s going to have on our community and the project that we’re able to fund.” said Troy Hadrick.

Because of the expected demand for tickets before Wednesday, online and phone tickets will be cutoff Tuesday evening at 10:00 pm. More information about where to get tickets, and a full list of rules can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.