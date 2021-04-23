Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Teen with autism punched by police officer in Calif.

By KMAX Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KMAX) - A teenager with autism was reportedly punched in the face by a police officer during an altercation caught on video.

“It seemed to have unfolded in a matter of 60 seconds or less,” Adam Wolf said.

His son, 17-year-old Preston Wolf, has had his share of bullies.

Adam Wolf said Preston, who has autism, was being picked on and had allegedly grabbed a metal object to defend himself. The altercation was broken up by a good Samaritan.

It was then that Preston was approached by a police officer who his dad said had received a report of a fight with a deadly weapon.

“The officer got out shouting commands, told him to sit down,” Adam Wolf said. “He got into his face.”

He said Preston feared the officer and tried to run.

“It looks like he was trying to back away because he probably wanted to come home to us,” the father said.

Preston’s actions, however, made things worse.

“When he got up to move, that’s when the officer grabbed him, threw him on the ground,” Adam Wolf said. “And then proceeded to climb on top of him and punch him in his face.”

Preston begged the officer to stop, asking for him to call his parents.

“After that interaction, I doubt he will ever trust another police officer,” the father said. “He said he always thought they were there to help, and he said he doesn’t think that anymore.”

The Vacaville Police Department has reached out to the family.

“We’re very sorry to hear that Preston expressed that,” Sgt. Katie Cardona said. “The officer was not aware the individual was a special needs individual.”

Adam Wolf said that while he considers himself “pro-police,” he finds the actions of that police officer to be unacceptable.

“There needs to be education on how you handle people,” he said. “I don’t care if you have disabilities.”

Copyright 2021 KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem (R) South Dakota
Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota
Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man scammed out of $8,000 in fake jewelry scheme

Latest News

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, center, attends a memorial service at the monument to...
Biden to recognize atrocities against Armenians as genocide
The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost more than 260 miles (420...
Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival
The SpaceX capsule with four NASA astronauts aboard docks with International Space Station....
Astronauts aboard SpaceX capsule welcomed on ISS
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
From scarcity to abundance: US faces calls to share vaccines
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center