Headliner announced for 6th annual Wiley’s Block Party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pepper Entertainment announced Friday country artist Jordan Davis will perform at Wiley’s Block Party this summer. Davis has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Billboard, Rolling Stone, and CMT, among others.

He was nominated in 2020 for New Male Artist of the Year for the Academy of Country Music. Davis has several well-known hits, including “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” “Take It From Me,” and “Singles You Up.”

This year’s block party is July 16th. It’s outdoors at 6th Street and Main Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30th at 10:00 AM. They start at $30. Starting June 12th, they will go up to $35. This show is only open to those 21 and older.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.