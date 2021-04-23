Advertisement

‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested on domestic violence allegation

This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV...
This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday, April 22, 2021 for investigation of felony domestic violence, police said Ortiz-Magro, was arrested in the coastal Playa Del Rey section of Los Angeles. Police would give no details on the victim, but said Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of violating the California law covering violence against intimate partners.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday for investigation of felony domestic violence, police said.

Ortiz-Magro, 35, was arrested in the coastal Playa del Rey section of Los Angeles, LAPD Officer William Cooper said.

Police said Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners. No other details on the person were given.

Ortiz-Magro’s attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, said they have just learned of the new allegation and need time to investigate before they can comment.

Ortiz-Magro was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2019. Last year, he pleaded no contest to domestic battery and resisting arrest. He remains on probation from that case.

The reality TV star appeared on MTV’s original “Jersey Shore” from 2009 to 2012 and more recently on its sequel series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

