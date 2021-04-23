Newly reformed South Dakota ag department begins operations this week

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The newly combined South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources began operations this week.

Department Secretary Hunter Roberts says the jury is out with those who are skeptical about the merger of the agencies and what effectiveness they will have.

Roberts says operations for both ends of the department are proceeding well, adding that both the Agriculture and Environmental divisions are doing what they normally do.

The DANR is keeping an eye on the drought monitor which has shown the northwest and north central parts of the state in D-3 condition, Roberts says. May 1 is a critical date as if D-3 continues there, that would trigger a drought disaster designation that could make producers eligible for low interest loans and livestock forage assistance.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.