Ongoing pandemic causes delays as new furniture orders skyrocket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nowadays we’re accustomed to having everything available at our fingertips but the pandemic is slowing things down, including for the furniture industry.

The demand for new furniture is skyrocketing at Spencer Furniture and Floors and Moe’s Home Collection in Sioux Falls.

“Across the board, desks, dining tables, people are dining together more now with everything slowing down as far as activities. Sofas, you know watching movies at home with our theaters shut down,” said Tamara Dettler, Owner of Moe’s Home Collection Sioux Falls.

However, stock and inventory are backed up.

“Any of the custom manufacturers have been very slow to get the furniture to us because they are out of supplies, they are out of fabric or they are out of foam or reclining mechanisms or something like that,” said Sue Mantz, Owner of Spencer Furniture and Floors.

Shipping is also causing delays.

“A lot of the issue is the boats out on the water with the containers and they just can’t get those containers unloaded at the docks with California being shut down. It’s been an issue there along with a lot of the other places that receive the containers,” said Dettler.

To keep up with demand, these businesses are adapting and finding new ways to get in furniture.

“Brought in a new line that is USA made and we can do custom and we can get it in the store here within the six to eight weeks. So that’s huge right now with people waiting that three to four, five, and even sometimes six months,” said Dettler.

Spencer Furniture and Floors have also changed strategies, moving away from the custom furniture companies

“Moved to companies that have furniture in stock in their warehouses that we can get quickly and so we are allowing anyone to buy anything off our floor. So if it’s here they can have it the next day,” said Mantz.

If a customer wants something customized such as in a different color, the store will order it but says there could be a long wait for it.

Store owners ask furniture buyers to be patient and plan ahead, especially when it comes to buying custom upholstery.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.