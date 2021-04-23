Red Raiders just need to play their game at Grand View

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern Red Raiders have that same mentality of going 1-0 each day and each week. And this week they travel to Des Moines for the Quarter-finals after an impressive home field win over Dickinson State.

They know they will face a good team. The other 7 teams in the playoffs are unbeaten. But the Raiders mostly concern themselves with doing everything the right way themselves.

Head coach Matt McCarty says, ”You know the biggest thing and we always preach this no matter who we are playing is that we just have to focus on making sure we’re playing our best football. They’re a really good football team.”

Junior Noah Van’t Hof says, ”Just like every other opponent we scout them and try to get a good game plan in and just try and execute what we do to the best of our abilities. They’re a good team so it should be a fun game.”

The Red Raiders had lots of fun last Saturday when they beat Dickinson State 31-7 on their home field. But they will be playing at Grand View which is in Des Moines on Saturday against a team that beat Dordt 38-10 in the first round.

