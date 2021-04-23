Advertisement

Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls law firm has received a prestigious award from a leading international legal organization.

Johnson, Janklow, Abdallah, & Reiter has been named the South Dakota Law Firm of the Year by Benchmark Litigation.

“We are so honored to be the only law firm in South Dakota to receive this national award,” said Scott Abdallah, a partner of the firm, said in a press release.

The firm has won the award five of the last six years.

Benchmark Litigation is a New York-based rating organization that analyzes law firms across the globe.

