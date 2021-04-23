SDSU football team is excited to be #1 seed but taking it 1 game at a time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team is one of five Missouri Valley teams in the F-C-S playoffs which start on Saturday when they host Holy Cross.

The Crusaders will come to Brookings with a perfect record, but they have played only 3 games. The Jacks are flying high after the Dakota Marker win at Fargo and as Stig told us last night they will not overlook their next opponent. But that doesn’t mean the players are excited to be the top seed...

Preston Tetzlaff, SDSU Senior LB says, ”We just look at it that we’re just going to go 1 and 0 no matter who we were playing. Whatever we had been ranked, 1 or 16 our goal was just to go 1 and 0 and find a way to win the next one so.”

Eagan Lickiss, SDSU Senior OL says, ”I’m just so proud of this team because we’ve been working since last fall when we did our fall ball and they’ve been working so hard. I’m just so proud of the effort these guys have put forth and they absolutely deserve. We’ve been taking advantage of our opportunities going 1 and 0 and I’m just incredibly proud of these guys.”

The Dakota Marker is back in Brookings which is huge for these guys. But a chance to play the Bison another time in Frisco would be even bigger. It all starts Saturday at 2:00 at Dykehouse Stadium against Holy Cross.

