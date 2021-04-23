Advertisement

SDSU football team is excited to be #1 seed but taking it 1 game at a time

Jacks ready for Holy Cross Saturday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team is one of five Missouri Valley teams in the F-C-S playoffs which start on Saturday when they host Holy Cross.

The Crusaders will come to Brookings with a perfect record, but they have played only 3 games. The Jacks are flying high after the Dakota Marker win at Fargo and as Stig told us last night they will not overlook their next opponent. But that doesn’t mean the players are excited to be the top seed...

Preston Tetzlaff, SDSU Senior LB says, ”We just look at it that we’re just going to go 1 and 0 no matter who we were playing. Whatever we had been ranked, 1 or 16 our goal was just to go 1 and 0 and find a way to win the next one so.”

Eagan Lickiss, SDSU Senior OL says, ”I’m just so proud of this team because we’ve been working since last fall when we did our fall ball and they’ve been working so hard. I’m just so proud of the effort these guys have put forth and they absolutely deserve. We’ve been taking advantage of our opportunities going 1 and 0 and I’m just incredibly proud of these guys.”

The Dakota Marker is back in Brookings which is huge for these guys. But a chance to play the Bison another time in Frisco would be even bigger. It all starts Saturday at 2:00 at Dykehouse Stadium against Holy Cross.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem (R) South Dakota
Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota
Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man scammed out of $8,000 in fake jewelry scheme

Latest News

Picture from 2021 spring football season
Gronowski Rewards Teammates Faith With Fantastic Freshman Season
Defeats Huron 12-2
Harrisburg Dominates Battle Of The Tigers By Sweeping Huron
Win at Bismarck 7-1
Wings Score Seven Goals For Second Straight Night In Win At Bismarck
Jacks beat NDSU 3-2
Walkoff Single Gives SDSU Split Of Doubleheader With NDSU
NSIC Tournament
Augustana Tennis Rolls To Quarterfinal Win In NSIC Tournament