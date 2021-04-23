Advertisement

Cooler Saturday, Slightly Warmer Sunday

Spotty Rain/Snow Showers Overnight, More Saturday Night
By Tyler Roney
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After some peaks of sunshine that returned today, more clouds are on the way overnight and into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front that is going to move through. Some spotty rain/snow showers will be possible overnight tonight especially in southern South Dakota. Amounts will be minimal.

Heading into Saturday, it’s going to be cooler with highs only in the lower to approaching the mid 50′s. We’ll see more sunshine and it’ll be a rather quiet day. Another round of precipitation is on the way overnight Saturday and into Sunday which will have the potential to bring some minor snowfall accumulations to northeastern South Dakota. As temperatures warm up on Sunday back into the 50′s and even some 60′s, that will melt away.

Next week we’ll begin on a mild note with highs in the 60′s and even some 70′s for Monday, but rain will return on Tuesday as cooler air builds in. Highs will fall to the upper 50′s on Tuesday but then we’ll look to rebound back to the 60′s for much of next week and even some 70′s by the end of next week. Dry weather is expected after the rain this upcoming Tuesday resulting in a mild start to the month of May!

