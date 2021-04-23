Single-car crash highlights safety impacts of crash cushions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A car crash on I-29 could have been much worse, if not for some helpful crash safety technology.

The crash happened Wednesday night at the Tea exit. The car crashed into what is called a crash cushion, which reduced the damage to both the car and the people inside.

These crash cushions can be found in several spots across Sioux Falls and most of South Dakota, near bridges and exit ramps.

“A vehicle got on the interstate from the tea exit and accelerated rapidly causing it to lose control and it left the roadway and struck what called an impact attenuator,” said Lieutenant Ben Lord of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The impact attenuator, more commonly known as crash cushions, helped absorb some of the damage of the crash.

“Luckily it did hit one of those impact attenuators and the driver and passenger had relatively minor injuries and if it were not for that they probably would have had serious or worse injuries,” said Lord.

Harry Johnston, a Sioux Falls Area Engineer for the Department of Transportation says the crash cushions help make accidents less dangerous.

“It creates a safer crash scenario for the vehicle, what it does is it will collapse upon itself, and it will help to slow the vehicle down and redirect them away from the concrete so that it won’t hurt the vehicle as bad and hopefully keep the passenger alive,” said Johnston.

The crash cushions not only help keep people safe but also helps keep the exit and bridge structures from being damaged.

“It’s not cheap, but it’s still a faster quicker safer way to fix and repair those hits that may have happened from the traffic, so we have a couple we keep in stock so that we can repair them quickly so that any other vehicle that may leave the roadway won’t do any damage to those structures,” said Johnston.

The Department of Transportation is planning on upgrading interchanges in the future and may put these cushions in more spots around the Sioux Falls area.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.