Washington and Roosevelt have pitcher’s dual in baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In high school baseball at Ronken Field Thursday night it was Washington against Roosevelt after both teams picked up wins Tuesday night. The Warriors won a close game with Brandon Valley and the Riders rolled to a 12-1 win over Mitchell.

This would be close throughout. It was scoreless in the top of the 4th., Roosevelt with a runner on 2nd when Dylan Ades singles to left scoring Billy Chatwell and its the Riders 1-0.

Bottom of the 7th last chance for Washington...gutsy call a hit and run and Tyler Boyum goes the other way to right the ball gets away from the fielder and that scores Aiden Beck from first, he’s fired up game is tied at 1. The very next batter Myles Rees hits it to a diving Mitchell Willis who makes a great play and fires home and gets Boyum at the plate. That pushed the game to extras tied at 1-1.

And it was Willis again, this time at the plate in the top of the 8th. With 2 runners on base he hits it to 2nd and its a tough play and beats it out scoring Gabe Stahl with the game winning run. Roosevelt wins it 2-1.

