Wings rally from slow start at Minot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Wings had lost only twice all season before Thursday night’s game in Minot, but 2 of those losses were to the Tauros who took a 2-0 lead into the locker room at the first intermission.

But the Wings responded to Scott Langer’s pep talk and scored 4 goals in the second period. Michael Reed had the first two and then it was Clayton Cosentino and Liam Fraser (15th) who tallied before the 2nd period was over.

They continued in the 3rd period with goals from Jordan Randall (13th), Christian Abrams and Jake Goldowski for what turned out to be a dominant win and Jake Sibell was solid in the nets again, improving his season record to an amazing 37-2-1 with 24 saves. The Wings finished with 53 shots on goal!

The Wings improved to 43-4-1 with the 7-2 victory and play at Bismarck Friday and back home against Bismarck Saturday at The Odde.

