Augustana Tennis Rolls To Quarterfinal Win In NSIC Tournament

4-0 Win Over Bemidji State Sends Vikings To Semifinals Against SMSU
By Zach Borg and AU Athletics
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 21 Augustana women’s tennis team kept it’s conference tournament winning streak alive with a 4-0 win over Bemidji State in the quarterfinals of the NSIC tournament on Friday inside Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Augustana started the day claiming the doubles point with wins from No. 1 and No. 3 slots. Freshmen duo Valeriya Monko and Florentia Hadjigeorgiou won 6-1. Solidifying the doubles point were sophomores Aleksandra Kistanova and Emily Granson in 6-2 fashion. The No. 2 doubles slot was an unfinished match with the Vikings claiming the point with the two victories.

In singles action, double bagels came in the No. 5 and No. 6 slots with sophomore Aleksandra Kistanova and senior Rebecca Falkner both winning 6-0, 6-0.

The other Viking finishing her match came from Hadjigeorgiou winning No. 2 singles in 6-0, 6-1 fashion to give Augustana the 4-0 victory. Also competing in singles were Monko and Margarita Chouliara and Laura Arce Vieyra. All three were unfinished but all held leads prior to the conclusion of the match.

The Vikings will face the winner of the 4:30 match between Southwest Minnesota State and UMary Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

