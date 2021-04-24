Advertisement

Augustana University wins national award for diversity program

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Earlier this week, the National Association for Campus Activities awarded Augustana’s Diversity Advocate Certification Program with the Outstanding Diversity Achievement award.

Augustana educators who helped establish the program say they started it to bring the community together.

“We create a culture here that is inclusive and welcoming we also want to educate folks on diversity equity and inclusion and I believe this program here really gives people the opportunity to challenge the status quo,” says Augustana Dean Mark Blackburn.

The training teaches individuals first how to better understand themselves and then how to use that knowledge to learn to better communicate and understand others.

Willete Capers is the head of the program and says she is excited but a bit surprised to receive such a big award.

“One of my colleagues nominated me and I didn’t even know they were paying attention to the work they were putting in. I’m still in shock because this is an award from universities all over America, the Uk, Australia, and Africa and I don’t think I have fully realized what has happened” says Willette.

More than 170 students have taken the program within the last two years, some of them say the course can be useful to anyone and that current students should make sure to sign up.

Augustana student Caleb Timmerman said, “it’s not really a program that you’re going to walk away from and not learn anything new it’s a learning program that is catered towards everyone meeting you where you’re at.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem (R) South Dakota
Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota
Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man scammed out of $8,000 in fake jewelry scheme

Latest News

The Link Community Triage Center
The Link gives first look at Sioux Falls’ new Community Triage Center
First look at the Link community triage center
The Link community triage center first look
The Brookings County Museum will be holding a ‘Gigantic Yard Sale.’
‘Gigantic Yard Sale’ repurposes Brookings County Museum items
South Dakota sees large number of superintendent job openings
South Dakota sees a large number of superintendent job openings potentially due to COVID-19