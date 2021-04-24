‘Gigantic Yard Sale’ repurposes Brookings County Museum items

VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings County Museum will be holding a ‘Gigantic Yard Sale.’ The museum closed its doors over a year ago due to the pandemic. It gave volunteers time for some much-needed repairs, cleaning and organization. They ended up finding some items that they hope can go to a good home.

Over the years, all sorts of items have been donated to the Brookings County Museum, but not all items are a good fit for the museum.

“We had four store rooms filled with things that probably would never see the light of day. Some of those we found maybe we could sell. So that they aren’t just hidden away in some place, some people might enjoy it,” said Chuck Cecil, Brookings County Museum Board Member.

Cecil says to expect to find all kinds of unique treasures. Everything from antique furniture to books, tools, frames, and much more.

“Artifacts, historic artifacts that are duplicates, some are damaged, we have other things that don’t really relate to Brookings county. Some stuff has just been laying around for decades so it’ll be an interesting sale,” he added.

The museum will hold the yard sale on May 15th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will take place outside the museum at the Volga City Park. All proceeds will go towards maintaining the museum.

Volunteers say this project was much needed.

“We’ve had a chance to reorganize the floor space in the original museum building and that has allowed us to bring in a few more things, but also it allows for more space for people to walk through and enjoy the displays,” said Shirley Deethardt, Brookings County Museum Co-President.

The museum will reopen May 30th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers are excited for guests to see the spruced up spaces.

The main floor of the 1884 James Hauxhurst House will also now be open to the public.

The museum is looking for volunteer greeters-guides for a few hours a week. If you’re interested you can call 605-827-2303.

