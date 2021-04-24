Gronowski Rewards Teammates Faith With Fantastic Freshman Season

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coming into the spring season it seemed there was no question that South Dakota State’s starting quarterback job would go to one of the 2019 starters-J’Bore Gibbs or Keaton Heide.

That made it quite the surprise when true freshman Mark Gronowski was named quarterback in February, and ever since he’s answered every question as to why.

After passing for more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns while running for nearly 400 yards and six more scores, Gronowski has more than proven himself He’s been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer, Freshman and Offensive Player of the Year, and might be the favorite to win the Jerry Rice Award as top freshman in the FCS after leading the Jackrabbits to a 5-1 record and top seed in the FCS Playoffs.

Perhaps most remarkable is his 3-1 road record that includes victories at North Dakota State and Northern Iowa, two of the toughest places in the conference to play, in which he showed the swagger and leadership that first earned him the job.

SDSU begins their postseason run tomorrow against Holy Cross at 2 PM in Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

