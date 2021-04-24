Advertisement

Gronowski Rewards Teammates Faith With Fantastic Freshman Season

Wins MVFC Newcomer, Freshman & Offensive Player of the Year Honors
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coming into the spring season it seemed there was no question that South Dakota State’s starting quarterback job would go to one of the 2019 starters-J’Bore Gibbs or Keaton Heide.

That made it quite the surprise when true freshman Mark Gronowski was named quarterback in February, and ever since he’s answered every question as to why.

After passing for more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns while running for nearly 400 yards and six more scores, Gronowski has more than proven himself He’s been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer, Freshman and Offensive Player of the Year, and might be the favorite to win the Jerry Rice Award as top freshman in the FCS after leading the Jackrabbits to a 5-1 record and top seed in the FCS Playoffs.

Perhaps most remarkable is his 3-1 road record that includes victories at North Dakota State and Northern Iowa, two of the toughest places in the conference to play, in which he showed the swagger and leadership that first earned him the job.

SDSU begins their postseason run tomorrow against Holy Cross at 2 PM in Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem (R) South Dakota
Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota
Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man scammed out of $8,000 in fake jewelry scheme

Latest News

Defeats Huron 12-2
Harrisburg Dominates Battle Of The Tigers By Sweeping Huron
Win at Bismarck 7-1
Wings Score Seven Goals For Second Straight Night In Win At Bismarck
Jacks beat NDSU 3-2
Walkoff Single Gives SDSU Split Of Doubleheader With NDSU
NSIC Tournament
Augustana Tennis Rolls To Quarterfinal Win In NSIC Tournament