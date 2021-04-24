Advertisement

Harrisburg Dominates Battle Of The Tigers By Sweeping Huron

Harrisburg wins 12-2 & 11-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the baseball diamond Harrisburg’s Tigers left no doubt who the king of the jungle is.

Harrisburg swept a doubleheader from Huron’s Tigers, winning the first game 12-2 and following up with an 11-1 victory in the nightcap on Friday evening in Harrisburg. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

