Rain, Snow Chances Return Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather so far this Spring has been a little on the wild side and the next few days won’t be any different. The good news is that more Spring-like weather will return heading towards the last few days of April heading into the beginning of May.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase from west to east ahead of an approaching warm front. Rain will begin to overspread the area after 10 pm, reaching the Sioux Falls and Aberdeen areas after midnight. The rain will transition over to a mix of rain and snow, and for some, changing over to all snow after about 2-3 AM. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for several counties in northeast South Dakota, including Sisseston, Watertown, Milbank and Webster, from 3 AM to 1 PM Sunday. Winds will be out of the ESE at 5-15 mph, but increasing to 10-25 mph for northern and central South Dakota. Lows fall back into the 30s.

SUNDAY: Rain, and for some snow, will continue during the morning but will gradually end heading into the late morning and early afternoon. The sun will come out for most of the area as the warm front approaches, but will stay cloudy across northeast South Dakota. Most areas will see a light dusting of snow, but areas that are under the advisory could see 1-3″ with isolated spots up to 4″. Winds will be gusty out of the ESE to SE at 15-30 mph with higher gusts. Highs range from the 40s northeast to the 60s to low 70s southwest

SUNDAY NIGHT: A low pressure attached to the warm front will produce another chance of scattered showers. Winds will be gusty out of the ESE to SE during the early evening but will be calming to 5-15 mph. Lows range from the 30s north to 45-50 south.

MONDAY: A few showers will linger Monday morning across northeast South Dakota. Skies will be partly sunny to cloudy otherwise, with more sunshine expected across the southeastern areas. Winds will becoming southerly across the southeastern areas, but more northerly for central and northern South Dakota. That will lead to a wide range of high temperatures. Highs run 55-60 in northeastern South Dakota, around 70 in central South Dakota, with upper 70s to low to even mid 80s around Sioux Falls and Yankton. Lows fall back into the 40s Monday night with winds becoming northerly for all and a mainly cloudy sky.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers will be possible for parts of the area, otherwise skies remain mostly cloudy to cloudy with a northerly wind. Highs top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Skies gradually clear Tuesday night with lows in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Sunshine will return to round out the last couple days of April, and along with that, seasonable to slightly above temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday, 60s to low 70s Thursday and 70s for everyone Friday. A couple spots in central South Dakota could touch 80 Friday. Lows mostly in the 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: As of now, Saturday still looks warm with sunshine and highs in the 70s to around 80. Another system looks to move in Sunday and potentially last into the beginning part of the following week, bringing with it some rain and cooler temperatures. As always, we’ll watch the trends over the next several days. The latest 8-14 day temperature outlook, which runs from May 2 through May 8, does indicate slightly warmer and slightly wetter than average conditions.

