South Dakota reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, one new death Saturday

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 137 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Saturday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 121,986, 118,157 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases are now at 1,871.

The state’s death toll is now at 1,958.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 54% of the state population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

323,716 South Dakotans have been administered a vaccine shot. A total of 564,599 doses have been administered.

Currently, 104 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 7,293 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized.

